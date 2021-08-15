Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Issued By Raymond James

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.57.

TSE MRE opened at C$12.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.78. The stock has a market cap of C$971.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$8.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

