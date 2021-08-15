Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Achilles Therapeutics plc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Achilles Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.11) EPS.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $6.45 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 17.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $208,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $159,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

