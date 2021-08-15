Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

CRNX stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

