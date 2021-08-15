Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Raised by Analyst

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after buying an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,488,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after buying an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after buying an additional 356,832 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 356,907 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $657,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,133.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,581 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

