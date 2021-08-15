Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for iHeartMedia, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.32. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after buying an additional 1,582,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after buying an additional 2,205,259 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,591,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,291 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,000 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

