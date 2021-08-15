Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Raised by Analyst

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

KIM stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 377,418 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 21.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

