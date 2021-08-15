Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Raised by Wedbush

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.85). Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

SRRK opened at $39.22 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $1,049,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.