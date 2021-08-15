Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shift Technologies, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFT. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of SFT opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million.

In related news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.