Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) Lifted by Cormark

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at C$3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$142.69 million and a PE ratio of 18.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.27. Titanium Transportation Group has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.43.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.70 million.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

