Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Decreased by Analyst

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waitr in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Waitr’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 6.74%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTRH. Benchmark cut their price objective on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Waitr has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of -3.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Waitr by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Waitr by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

