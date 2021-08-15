Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Qualys alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of QLYS opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.