Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$30.97. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.63, with a volume of 411,012 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QBR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.33.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.57.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.