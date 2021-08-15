Quest Resource (QRHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.07 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, analysts expect Quest Resource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 32,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $143,978.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

