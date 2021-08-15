QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Reaches $750.32 on Top Exchanges

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $750.32 or 0.01603799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 79.4% higher against the dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $119.87 million and $46.14 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00135586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00155571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,721.38 or 0.99866321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.76 or 0.00871574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

