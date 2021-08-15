Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $392.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.