Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.