Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies which target oncogenic drivers. The company’s lead product candidate includes RAIN-32. Rain Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEWARK, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RAIN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rain Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79. Rain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 269,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $4,113,275.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 317,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,416.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 710,349 shares of company stock worth $11,044,789.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,787,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $311,000.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

