Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Randstad from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Randstad currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

RANJY stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.33. Randstad has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $40.44.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

