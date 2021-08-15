RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

RCMT stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 million, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.92. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RCM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

