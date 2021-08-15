RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.
RCMT stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 million, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.92. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $12.49.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RCM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
