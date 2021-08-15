Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 40.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 53.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

RC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 259,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,831. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

