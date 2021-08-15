Redd (RDD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,326.61 or 1.00115082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00033141 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00079284 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001001 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012820 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

