Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.740-$3.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.19. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

