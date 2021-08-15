Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing Sells 2,000 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,063 shares in the company, valued at $29,202,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $624.79 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $640.65. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

