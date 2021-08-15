Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

