Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62).

RLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.03. 1,822,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.