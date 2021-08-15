Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of LON RTO traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 559.80 ($7.31). The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,761. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 517.47. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

