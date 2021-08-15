Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vistra Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vistra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

VST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of VST opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 288,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,151 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 66.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,015,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,466 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth $5,797,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vistra by 13.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,275,000 after buying an additional 876,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

