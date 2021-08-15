Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Short Interest Update

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

REVXF remained flat at $$75.50 during midday trading on Friday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REVXF shares. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Revenio Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Revenio Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

