Reviewing Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) & SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SL Green Realty and Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.05 billion 4.82 $379.80 million $7.11 10.29 Apartment Investment and Management $151.45 million 6.75 -$5.04 million N/A N/A

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SL Green Realty and Apartment Investment and Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 1 5 0 0 1.83 Apartment Investment and Management 1 7 0 0 1.88

SL Green Realty currently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.52%. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 472.69%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.3%. SL Green Realty pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 32.04% 5.78% 2.52% Apartment Investment and Management N/A 0.45% 0.12%

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Apartment Investment and Management on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co. operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

