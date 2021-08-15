Reviewing Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) & Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Nexeon MedSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -3,218.87% -242.87% -169.12% Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Nexeon MedSystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 49.60 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.20 Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nexeon MedSystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexeon MedSystems has a beta of 9.96, meaning that its share price is 896% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Helius Medical Technologies and Nexeon MedSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nexeon MedSystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.74%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Nexeon MedSystems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of Nexeon MedSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nexeon MedSystems beats Helius Medical Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Nexeon MedSystems Company Profile

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

