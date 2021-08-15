Reviewing ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) & Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 6.11% 7.39% 1.49% Safety Insurance Group 19.88% 15.71% 6.60%

This table compares ProSight Global and Safety Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $816.11 million 0.69 $22.23 million $0.91 14.12 Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million 1.46 $138.21 million N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ProSight Global and Safety Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 0 0 2.00 Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProSight Global presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.17%. Given ProSight Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Risk & Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats ProSight Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

