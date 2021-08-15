Reviewing Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) & GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Travel + Leisure and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.12 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -56.57 GreenTree Hospitality Group $142.53 million 6.37 $40.05 million $0.39 22.59

GreenTree Hospitality Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Travel + Leisure. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenTree Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Travel + Leisure and GreenTree Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00 GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus target price of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.09%. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $17.10, suggesting a potential upside of 94.10%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than Travel + Leisure.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 5.33% -21.79% 2.92% GreenTree Hospitality Group 33.63% 15.41% 8.41%

Risk and Volatility

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GreenTree Hospitality Group beats Travel + Leisure on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

