Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to announce sales of $220.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.24 million to $220.58 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $231.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $890.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $885.77 million to $896.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $954.18 million, with estimates ranging from $942.50 million to $965.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 107,763 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

