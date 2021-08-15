Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.26

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as low as $9.97. Ricoh shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nomura cut shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ricoh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Ricoh alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ricoh had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Equities analysts predict that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.