Ripio Credit Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.52 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 77.1% higher against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $16.91 million and $1.52 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

