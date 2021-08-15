Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RYES opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49. Rise Gold has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.83.
Rise Gold Company Profile
