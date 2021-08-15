Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYES opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49. Rise Gold has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

