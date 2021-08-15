Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Raised to $20.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT opened at $19.26 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.