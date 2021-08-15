Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Down 95.6% in July

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 6,093,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
RYCEY stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.21.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
