Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Down 95.6% in July

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 6,093,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RYCEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

