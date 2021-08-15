Roth Capital Raises Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target to $66.50

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $65.00 to $66.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

FTHM opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $444.79 million and a P/E ratio of -59.45. Fathom has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fathom news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 17,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $557,643.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,105,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,409 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom during the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fathom by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fathom by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Fathom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

