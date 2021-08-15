Round Table Services LLC Raises Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,089 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 3.5% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 432,621 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 232,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.48. 1,604,401 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

