Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 468.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5,389.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 511.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 62,622 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 202,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,486,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.29.

