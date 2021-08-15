Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$59.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STLC. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stelco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.56.

TSE STLC opened at C$47.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.49. Stelco has a one year low of C$8.84 and a one year high of C$50.49. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -265.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

