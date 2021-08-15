Royal Bank of Canada Has $817,000 Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIM opened at $16.86 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

