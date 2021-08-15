Royal Bank of Canada Increases Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $25.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

PLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion and a PE ratio of 131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,084,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock worth $186,042,777. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 84.9% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $21,099,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 496.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,515,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.