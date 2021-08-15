Royal Bank of Canada Raises Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$91.50

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$91.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.08.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$79.63 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$47.72 and a 52-week high of C$80.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$75.56. The stock has a market cap of C$45.44 billion and a PE ratio of 58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 132.75%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

