Royal Bank of Canada Raises Points International (TSE:PTS) Price Target to C$26.00

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PTS stock opened at C$20.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.16. Points International has a one year low of C$12.25 and a one year high of C$23.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$309.71 million and a PE ratio of -28.91.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$82.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.15 million. Research analysts expect that Points International will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Points International news, Director David Bruce Croxon sold 6,500 shares of Points International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,535.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

