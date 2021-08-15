Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

SIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.14.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.87. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$10.18 and a 52-week high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$161.23 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently -528.81%.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$48,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,177,498. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380 over the last quarter.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

