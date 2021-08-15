RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Hits $92.52 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $46,477.09 or 0.99458716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $92.52 million and approximately $108,038.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,991 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

