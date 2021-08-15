Rupiah Token (IDRT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $470,010.00

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $470,010.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

