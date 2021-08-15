Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,480.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.